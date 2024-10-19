Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.22. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 8,203,801 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.0324 dividend. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

