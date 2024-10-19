Non-Playable Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $239.91 Million (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Non-Playable Coin has a market capitalization of $239.91 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Non-Playable Coin Profile

Non-Playable Coin launched on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,249,769,793.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.03077715 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,196,195.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

