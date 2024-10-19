NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Featured Stories

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

