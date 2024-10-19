NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.