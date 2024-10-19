NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.80 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

