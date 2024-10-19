NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Performance
Shares of NTN stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $7.76.
About NTN Buzztime
