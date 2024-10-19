Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $500.30 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

