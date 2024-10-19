OceanFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price target on OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

