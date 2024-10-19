Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CRO Sells $764,655.50 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $764,655.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 14,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,475.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of OKTA stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.02.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Okta from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.
Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.
