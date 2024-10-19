ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) versus Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Financial Review

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) and Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ON24 has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-E Online has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and Global-E Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -28.14% -21.81% -14.31% Global-E Online -17.33% -16.41% -12.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

83.9% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of ON24 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ON24 and Global-E Online”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $163.71 million 1.62 -$51.79 million ($1.03) -6.18 Global-E Online $632.89 million 9.89 -$133.80 million ($0.74) -51.50

ON24 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global-E Online. Global-E Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON24, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ON24 and Global-E Online, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 4 0 0 2.00 Global-E Online 0 1 10 0 2.91

ON24 presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Global-E Online has a consensus price target of $43.09, indicating a potential upside of 13.07%. Given ON24’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Global-E Online.

Summary

Global-E Online beats ON24 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

