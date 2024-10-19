Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.