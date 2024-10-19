OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OneMain Stock Down 0.2 %

OneMain stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in OneMain by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after buying an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,465,000 after buying an additional 270,207 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,827,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,169,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,713,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

