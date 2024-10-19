Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,914 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

DELL opened at $126.54 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

