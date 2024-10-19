Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 55.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Oracle by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $174.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.