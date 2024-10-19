Orbler (ORBR) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Orbler has a market capitalization of $50.31 million and approximately $43,890.11 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

