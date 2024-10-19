Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

