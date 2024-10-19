Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $81.96 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 34.33% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $81,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. KWB Wealth grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JSML opened at $66.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $242.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

