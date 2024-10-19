Orgel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 579,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,268,000. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 4.81% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQM opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $679.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

