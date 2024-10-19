OriginTrail 1-Day Volume Hits $1.57 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $198.44 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,963,782 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

