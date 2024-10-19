Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) SVP Tracey Hernandez Sells 250 Shares

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $19,682.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,931 shares in the company, valued at $230,757.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.44 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 147.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

