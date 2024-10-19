Pachira Investments Inc. Acquires 23,648 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

