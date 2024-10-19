Pachira Investments Inc. Has $663,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pachira Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $165.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

