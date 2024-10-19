Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.12 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 322 ($4.20). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 320.50 ($4.19), with a volume of 538,331 shares.

Pantheon International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,350.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 37.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 319.14.

Insider Activity

In other Pantheon International news, insider John Burgess purchased 78,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £237,082.08 ($309,587.46). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 723,062 shares of company stock worth $232,050,254. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

