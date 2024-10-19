Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Paysafe stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $439.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 3,379,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paysafe by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 324,207 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 39.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter worth about $3,702,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 31.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

