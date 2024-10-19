Pelham Capital Ltd. Has $9.72 Million Position in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Pelham Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094,197 shares during the period. Soho House & Co Inc. accounts for approximately 5.8% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 0.97% of Soho House & Co Inc. worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP grew its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $132,790.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,245.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $132,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,245.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $194,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,071. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,835 shares of company stock valued at $873,023 over the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,053. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.76. Soho House & Co Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

