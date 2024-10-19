Pensana (LON:PRE) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.65 ($0.31). Approximately 652,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 679,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.80 ($0.31).

Pensana Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,510.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Pensana Company Profile

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

