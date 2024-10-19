Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). 108,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,002,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.99 million, a P/E ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.38.

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

