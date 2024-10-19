PhoneX (PXHI) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) is one of 58 public companies in the “Internet Retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PhoneX to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PhoneX and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PhoneX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|PhoneX Competitors
|299
|1049
|1951
|7
|2.50
As a group, “Internet Retail” companies have a potential upside of 42.12%. Given PhoneX’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PhoneX has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
Institutional and Insider Ownership
37.8% of shares of all “Internet Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Internet Retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares PhoneX and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PhoneX
|$179.41 million
|$6.41 million
|6.31
|PhoneX Competitors
|$2.84 billion
|-$219.98 million
|714.21
PhoneX’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than PhoneX. PhoneX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares PhoneX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PhoneX
|3.46%
|N/A
|N/A
|PhoneX Competitors
|-10.02%
|-27.95%
|-6.04%
PhoneX Company Profile
PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.