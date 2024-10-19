PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.70. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 43,279 shares.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 169,470 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

