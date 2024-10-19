PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $1,516.44 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00108227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010960 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

