PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 391.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,664,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,913,000 after acquiring an additional 212,121 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,346,000 after acquiring an additional 304,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 521,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

