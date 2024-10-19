Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PTBS opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.12. Potomac Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

