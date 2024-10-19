PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 1,808,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 19,882,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 14.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £40.95 million, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.63.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

