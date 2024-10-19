Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $131.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

