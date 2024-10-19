Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $537.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $538.76. The stock has a market cap of $486.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

