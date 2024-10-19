Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

