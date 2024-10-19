Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Trading Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 382,472,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 259,855,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Wednesday.
About Premier African Minerals
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
