Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Trading Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 382,472,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 259,855,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Wednesday.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PREM

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

About Premier African Minerals

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.11. The company has a market cap of £14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.