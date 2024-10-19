Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Trading 12.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Princeton Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Princeton Capital Company Profile

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The fund specializes in making investments in lower middle market in form of mezzanine, mezzanine debt, first lien loans, second lien loans, notes, bonds, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, add on acquisitions, recapitalization, refinancings, growth financing and debt financing investments.

