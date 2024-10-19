Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,740,000 after purchasing an additional 274,345 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.87, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.