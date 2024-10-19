Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.420-5.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Prologis also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.42-5.46 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.
In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
