Prosegur Cash, S.A. (PGUCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on November 7th

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

Prosegur Cash Price Performance

Shares of Prosegur Cash stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. Prosegur Cash has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

