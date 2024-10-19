Prosegur Cash, S.A. (PGUCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on November 7th

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.
Prosegur Cash Price Performance
Shares of Prosegur Cash stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. Prosegur Cash has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.15.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
