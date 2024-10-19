ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.24. 5,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 18,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

ProShares Short Real Estate Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24.

Get ProShares Short Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 2.92% of ProShares Short Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.