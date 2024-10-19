Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Prosus Trading Down 3.1 %
PROSF stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57.
About Prosus
