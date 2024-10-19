Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Prosus Trading Down 3.1 %

PROSF stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

