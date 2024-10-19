QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Time to Buy?

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 462,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 92,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

QS Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit.

