Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $85.04 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $85.04 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 421,198,477,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,825,244,184 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

