RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,018.87 and last traded at $1,018.87. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,037.32.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $977.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $903.07.
About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.
