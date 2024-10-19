Raymond James & Associates Acquires 69,730 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.41% of NXP Semiconductors worth $250,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3,085.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 50,254 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.45. 1,187,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,016. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

