Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,989,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oracle were worth $679,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $174.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,001,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.