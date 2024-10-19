Raymond James & Associates Sells 147,178 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 147,178 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of TJX Companies worth $318,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after purchasing an additional 351,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60. The company has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.
In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
