Raymond James & Associates Sells 147,178 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 147,178 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of TJX Companies worth $318,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after purchasing an additional 351,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60. The company has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.