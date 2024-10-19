Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331,168 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $257,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after buying an additional 205,676 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.15.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,918. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

