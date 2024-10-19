Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Reading International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reading International

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of RDI stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $36.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Reading International has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.15.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 153.86% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 124,326 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.